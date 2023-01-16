Davos 2023: Activists confront oil firms

China’s fourth-quarter bump underlines cost of stringent zero-Covid policy
Class action against Anglo American may set a precedent for tackling companies that trample on human rights
Law firms prepare to take government and Eskom to court for their handling of energy crisis
Parties need to stop bickering and begin co-operating if SA wants to rid itself of ANC misrule
Shift of Euronext listed derivatives and commodities markets is the final step of its European expansion plan
A dual mandate has a better chance of actually worsening low growth and high unemployment
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
The US is putting $55bn into its shared priorities with Africa over the next three years
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
With a new space age upon us, Ismail Lagardien speculates on getting answers to some of life's more tantalising questions
Davos — Big oil firms came under pressure at the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from activists who accused them of hijacking the climate debate, while a Greta Thunberg-sponsored “cease and desist” campaign gained support on social media.
Business leaders from big energy firms including BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco are among the 1,500 other business leaders gathering for the annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, where global threats including climate change are on the agenda.
“We are demanding concrete and real climate action,” said Nicolas Siegrist, the organiser of the protest who also heads the Young Socialists party in Switzerland.
The annual meeting of global business and political leaders opens in Davos on Monday.
“They will be in the same room with state leaders and they will push for their interests,” Siegrist said of the involvement of energy companies during a demonstration attended by several hundred people on Sunday.
The oil and gas industry has said that it needs to be part of the energy transition as fossil fuels will continue to play a big role in the world’s energy mix as countries shift to low-carbon economies.
On Monday a social media campaign added to the pressure on oil and gas companies, by promoting a “cease and desist” notice sponsored by climate activists Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate and Luisa Neubauer through the non-profit website Avaaz.
It demands energy company CEOs “immediately stop opening any new oil, gas, or coal extraction sites, and stop blocking the clean energy transition we all so urgently need”. It threatens legal action and more protests if they fail to comply.
The campaign, which had been signed by more than 660,000 people, had almost 200,000 shares on Monday morning.
Sumant Sinha, who heads one of India’s largest renewable energy firms, said it would be good to include big oil companies in the transition debate as they have a vital role to play.
“If oil people are part of these conversations to the extent that they are also committing to change, then by all means. It is better to get them inside the tent than to have them outside the tent,” Sinha, the chair and CEO of ReNew Power, told Reuters, saying that inclusion should not lead to “sabotage”.
Rising interest rates have made it harder for renewable energy developments to attract financing, giving traditional players with deep pockets a competitive advantage.
As delegates began to arrive in Davos, Debt for Climate activists protested at a private airport in eastern Switzerland, which they said would be used by some WEF attendees, and issued a statement calling for foreign debts of poorer countries to be cancelled to accelerate the global energy transition.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Davos 2023: Activists confront oil firms
Greta Thunberg-sponsored ‘cease and desist’ campaign gains support on social media
Davos — Big oil firms came under pressure at the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from activists who accused them of hijacking the climate debate, while a Greta Thunberg-sponsored “cease and desist” campaign gained support on social media.
Business leaders from big energy firms including BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco are among the 1,500 other business leaders gathering for the annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos, where global threats including climate change are on the agenda.
“We are demanding concrete and real climate action,” said Nicolas Siegrist, the organiser of the protest who also heads the Young Socialists party in Switzerland.
The annual meeting of global business and political leaders opens in Davos on Monday.
“They will be in the same room with state leaders and they will push for their interests,” Siegrist said of the involvement of energy companies during a demonstration attended by several hundred people on Sunday.
The oil and gas industry has said that it needs to be part of the energy transition as fossil fuels will continue to play a big role in the world’s energy mix as countries shift to low-carbon economies.
On Monday a social media campaign added to the pressure on oil and gas companies, by promoting a “cease and desist” notice sponsored by climate activists Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate and Luisa Neubauer through the non-profit website Avaaz.
It demands energy company CEOs “immediately stop opening any new oil, gas, or coal extraction sites, and stop blocking the clean energy transition we all so urgently need”. It threatens legal action and more protests if they fail to comply.
The campaign, which had been signed by more than 660,000 people, had almost 200,000 shares on Monday morning.
Sumant Sinha, who heads one of India’s largest renewable energy firms, said it would be good to include big oil companies in the transition debate as they have a vital role to play.
“If oil people are part of these conversations to the extent that they are also committing to change, then by all means. It is better to get them inside the tent than to have them outside the tent,” Sinha, the chair and CEO of ReNew Power, told Reuters, saying that inclusion should not lead to “sabotage”.
Rising interest rates have made it harder for renewable energy developments to attract financing, giving traditional players with deep pockets a competitive advantage.
As delegates began to arrive in Davos, Debt for Climate activists protested at a private airport in eastern Switzerland, which they said would be used by some WEF attendees, and issued a statement calling for foreign debts of poorer countries to be cancelled to accelerate the global energy transition.
Reuters
California is a prime example of how climate change will force people to move
What can the world expect from WEF 2023?
WEF report spells out environment risks loom over next decade
Climate risks pose a flood of problems for reinsurers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
A snowless Davos tells the world’s elite all they need to know
Cost of living crisis is top immediate risk for Davos elite
Qatar’s $450bn wealth fund mulls investments in soccer, financial institutions ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.