Opinion

Transnet to put mining giants of tomorrow on track

The SOE says it will grant emerging miners more access to its facilities to make it easier for them to do business

BL Premium
11 December 2022 - 08:05 YOLISA KANI

Transnet made a significant intervention in the transformation of South Africa’s mining landscape this week with its announcement of measures to give emerging miners greater access to its facilities.  

Transnet has an obligation to facilitate transformation and reduce the cost of doing business to help the industry be globally competitive...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.