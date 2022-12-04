Retail billionaire Christo Wiese has urged the government to stick to its economic reform programme as uncertainty intensified on Friday about the future of embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) says its plans for rail reform are on track despite only one successful application for the 16 slots it has opened to the private sector on part of its rail corridor. People with an interest in rail have been critical of the way Transnet has designed and handled third-party access, saying it was doomed from the start.
But TFR CEO Sizakele Mzimela explained this week that the sale of 16 slots was part of a pilot to test the third-party access ahead of the implementation of the white paper on rail in two years’ time...
Transnet denies third-party access snafu has derailed rail reform
Only one private company participates but TFR says this is ‘pilot stage’
