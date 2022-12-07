Opinion / Columnists

State of the Smart

JOHAN STEYN: Automation will disrupt professionals’ billing for human effort

The challenge for providers of legal and audit services lies in their business model having to change

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 05:00 Johan Steyn

The revenue model of professional services providers, based on the hourly billing of human workers, is under threat due to automation. 

Professional services providers — whether  audit, legal, consulting or others — rely on their human workforce to perform the duties they were trained for, using the intellectual property, methods and frameworks that their employers place at their disposal. Human minds and hands perform the work. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.