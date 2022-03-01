Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: ‘Autonomation’ and the creation of a useless class Over the next 20 years, automation will become a focus of the C-Suite and will no longer be hidden in the dark corners of the IT department B L Premium

The idea of automation is by no means new. The expanding use of automated equipment and controls in mechanised production lines was originally described as “automation” in the automobile industry in about 1946.

Business process automation has a lengthy track record of both boosting throughput and decreasing expenses. Companies throughout the world are constantly striving to deliver more value with fewer staff while responding faster to their customers' demands. New technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have ushered in a new era of business process automation, propelled by record-breaking processing speeds and Cloud computing...