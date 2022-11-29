Market data including bonds and fuel prices
National Prosecuting Authority expects to finish investigating Truth Commission cases in three to five years
De Ruyter says efforts to end corruption are not supported by criminal justice system
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
Grocer to start small with low-risk venture in standalone shops
Survey shows 52% of banks confident about continent’s economic future over next three years
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
The Guardian, New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País say in an open letter his prosecution sets ‘dangerous precedent’
Culture of silence has prevailed for too long in game’s national administration
The defining race for the laurels of streaming technology began with an insult and a sneak attack
At long last the ANC has seen the writing on the wall, hired consultants to read it and explain it, and has started to prepare for the onrushing future.
To be clear, I’m not talking about President Cyril Ramaphosa telling a crowd in Lichtenburg over the weekend that the ANC will no longer appoint “Mickey Mouse people” to run municipalities...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
TOM EATON: ANC should be so lucky to have Mickey Mouse people in its ranks
At long last the ANC has seen the writing on the wall, hired consultants to read it and explain it, and has started to prepare for the onrushing future.
To be clear, I’m not talking about President Cyril Ramaphosa telling a crowd in Lichtenburg over the weekend that the ANC will no longer appoint “Mickey Mouse people” to run municipalities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.