Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL MORRIS: Shades of top nation elation in Ramaphosa’s state visit to UK

Visible in the splendour of the pageantry that remains is that curious blend of self-fascination and grandeur that comes with a history of influence

BL Premium
28 November 2022 - 05:05

Historian Simon Schama’s phrase, “top nation elation”  came to mind as I mulled over the pomp of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to London and the vestigial tokens of the long, part rewarding, part tortuous relationship between Britain and the world. Schama’s cocky summation referred specifically to Victorian Britain’s sense of self at the 1897 Diamond Jubilee — the first for a British monarch.

The imperial reach, then, was reflected in the attendance of no fewer than 11 colonial prime ministers (two from Southern Africa, from the Cape and Natal), no less than in the words of Victoria herself. With what seems now almost breathtaking presumption — though who’s to say she didn’t mean it? — the Queen telegraphed a message to all nations in the Empire: “From my heart I thank my beloved people. May God bless them.”..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.