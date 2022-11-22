Opec+ meet on December 4, a day before the start of European and G7 measures in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Sales of the country’s wine bible have been dropping as consumers find alternative ratings resources
Waluś has been serving a prison term for the 1993 murder of SACP leader Chris Hani
President Cyril Ramaphosa won eight out of nine provincial nominations
‘Divergence of aspiration requires us to reassess our future arrangement to deliver on our customer needs,’ Old Mutual said in a statement
The positive momentum in activity suggests that quarter three GDP may grow by 0.4%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Massive landslide triggered by 5.6-magnitude tremor complicates rescuers’ grim efforst to find survivors
Top jockey Strydom will retire after he reaches the milestone of 5,500 winners and is just one short of that total bringing a happy end to his career
The latest edition of the Platter’s wine guide will be hitting the stores over the next few weeks — in time (as always) for the Christmas trade. Whether there will be the vast piles stacked up at the tills at Exclusive Books (as there used to be 10 or 20 years ago) remains to be seen.
The trend has been fewer and fewer sales of the country’s wine bible as consumers everywhere find alternative ratings resources. This was inevitable: it’s the sign of a mature consumer-orientated industry when there’s a choice of critics to go with the vastly wider choice of wines...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Too many winners take the fizz out of Platter’s wine guide
