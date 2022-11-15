Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
A number of recent reports conclude that there is an upward movement in construction activity that may have a ripple effect on the broader sector
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Collapsed crypto exchange files for bankruptcy after panicked traders withdraw $6bn in 72 hours
Consumer credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer index
Latest unrest comes as authorities are dealing with the fallout from a Kurdish woman’s death in detention two months ago
Former world No 1 will be allowed to take part after being barred until 2025 for refusing Covid vaccination
After my previous column, bemoaning the absence of any mention in SA’s key positions for the COP27 climate negotiations of article 6 market-based solutions processes, our company thought it wise to send me to Egypt to engage in person with the SA delegation among others.
At the best of times these negotiations are a confusing whirlwind of activity in which one can easily get swept up in the cacophony of parallel events, pronouncements, protests, launches and side-meetings. At this COP the general confusion was heightened by shoddy communications by the organisers, the inaudibility of discussions thanks to industrial grade air-conditioning systems and general crankiness among delegates, who could find neither food nor drink for the first four days of the event...
GRAY MAGUIRE: COP27 mantra ‘Every fraction matters’ signals climate alarm
Beyond 1.5 °C of warming four of the big tipping points move from being possible to likely, with cascading effects on the regime
