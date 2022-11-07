×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Power crisis likely to worsen over next five years, Eskom report shows

A new report shows that Eskom’s energy supply gap could increase by up to 40% over the next five years

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 05:10 Denene Erasmus

Eskom, which imposed rolling power cuts again until further notice on Sunday, will be unable to meet the electricity needs of the country over the next five years, its latest statutory assessment of the power system showed.

SA has been faced with chronic power supply constraints for more than 10 years and 2022 has been the worst yet, with a record number of days, and consecutive days, of planned power cuts...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.