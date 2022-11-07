Crude falls more than $1 a barrel as Beijing dashes hopes of a demand rebound at the world's top importer
A new report shows that Eskom’s energy supply gap could increase by up to 40% over the next five years
Eskom, which imposed rolling power cuts again until further notice on Sunday, will be unable to meet the electricity needs of the country over the next five years, its latest statutory assessment of the power system showed.
SA has been faced with chronic power supply constraints for more than 10 years and 2022 has been the worst yet, with a record number of days, and consecutive days, of planned power cuts...
Power crisis likely to worsen over next five years, Eskom report shows
