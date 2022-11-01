Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
The factors that put pressure national government also negatively affect SOEs and municipalities
The Financial and Fiscal Commission said plans must be put in place by provincial departments to manage the slowdown in budget allocations
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Elon Musk’s company launches its powerful Falcon Heavy in first mission in more than three years
SA’s unemployment problem needs more credible solutions than making the Reserve Bank take on a dual mandate, warns Lesetja Kganyago
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Truck drivers lead demonstrations in support of firebrand president who refuses to concede defeat
Former Wallaby qualifies through a Scottish grandfather
The art of winemaking includes a series of finely judged calls that separate the exceptional from the pedestrian
The progress of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major factor in the evolution of the technological landscape. Its usefulness is growing as it is implemented in more and more areas of software development.
Over time, our reliance on AI-driven software systems will increase. Our smartphones run on this technology. It is now used in the vast majority of business applications, from banking to insurance, and in a growing number of medical devices...
State of the Smart
JOHAN STEYN: Software quality is imperative in the age of AI
About 5,000 software testers work with SA firms, too many from offshore locations such as India
