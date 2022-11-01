×

Opinion / Columnists

State of the Smart

JOHAN STEYN: Software quality is imperative in the age of AI

About 5,000 software testers work with SA firms, too many from offshore locations such as India

01 November 2022 - 16:16 Johan Steyn

The progress of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major factor in the evolution of the technological landscape. Its usefulness is growing as it is implemented in more and more areas of software development.

Over time, our reliance on AI-driven software systems will increase. Our smartphones run on this technology. It is now used in the vast majority of business applications, from banking to insurance, and in a growing number of medical devices...

