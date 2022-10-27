But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Transformation will result in group becoming a more focused international wealth and asset manager
Motor industry says it needs clarity on incentives for emission-free vehicles before committing to local manufacturing
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Rental business is strong but profit is eroded by rising depreciation costs and falling resale values
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
Women are being asked by local government officials if they are pregnant
Chiefs captain says they are planning for Pirates as a unit and not for individual players for their weekend derby clash
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
Politicians propose spending and revenue plans, but the bond market often disposes of them, and not always kindly. In the UK plans to use borrowed money to combine tax reforms that work gradually with an immediate huge increase in the subsidised consumption of energy, were apparently a step too far, both for lenders to his majesty’s government and for the governing party.
Yet long-term interest rates in the US and Europe have also risen rapidly. In Germany 10-year money-yielding negative rates in January had increased to 2% per annum by October. US Treasury bonds that offered 1% per annum in early January now yield more than 4%, and indeed offer more interest in dollars than much-battered 10-year gilts...
BRIAN KANTOR: Politicians propose, bond markets dispose
In high-yield, high-risk SA they have performed far better than equities for retirement funds
