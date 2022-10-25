YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Go local in troubled global times

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
A lack of political will enabled state capture, and now the president is repeating the fault
Banking Association South Africa, Financial Sector Conduct Authority and Cosatu agree on need to expand financial inclusion and competition in the industry
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Financial 2022 was a tough year for Cashbuild and it ended up going backwards in a number of key metrics
Slump in Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator led by decline in the number of residential building plans approved and a narrowing of the interest rate spread
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
A decision by Opec+ to cut 2-million bpd of output is ‘risky’ as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2-million bpd in 2022
Former Aussie captain says in autobiography he saw the Proteas ‘having a huge crack at the ball’ in the next encounter, in Johannesburg
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
“It’s just shock after shock.” These words, by British businessperson Nick Jones, pretty much capture not just the state of the UK economy, but that of much of the world, with this year’s IMF World Economic Outlook forecasting that “the worst is yet to come”.
When finance minister Enoch Godongwana rises to present the medium-term budget policy statement the SA public must assess how well SA is responding to the dire conditions the world finds itself in. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Go local in troubled global times
Localisation does not only mean ‘Buy SA’, it also entails addressing trade links with neighbouring countries and the sub-Saharan African region
“It’s just shock after shock.” These words, by British businessperson Nick Jones, pretty much capture not just the state of the UK economy, but that of much of the world, with this year’s IMF World Economic Outlook forecasting that “the worst is yet to come”.
When finance minister Enoch Godongwana rises to present the medium-term budget policy statement the SA public must assess how well SA is responding to the dire conditions the world finds itself in. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.