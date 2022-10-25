×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Go local in troubled global times

Localisation does not only mean ‘Buy SA’, it also entails addressing trade links with neighbouring countries and the sub-Saharan African region

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 15:03 Yacoob Abba Omar

“It’s just shock after shock.” These words, by British businessperson Nick Jones, pretty much capture not just the state of the UK economy, but that of much of the world, with this year’s IMF World Economic Outlook forecasting that “the worst is yet to come”.

When finance minister Enoch Godongwana rises to present the medium-term budget policy statement the SA public must assess how well SA is responding to the dire conditions the world finds itself in.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.