×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Next month’s G20 meeting comes at a time of little fires around the world

The leaders will meet against a backdrop of an abject failure to improve global governance

BL Premium
25 October 2022 - 15:56

Next month’s meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) in Bali, Indonesia, comes at a time of rising regional military strategic tension, a time of “little fires everywhere” around the world, increased prospects of stagflation and of general failures of global governance. The world’s attention will or should be focused on Bali and what world leaders will do to curb the spread of these little fires around the globe.

This state of affairs amounts to another multidimensional crisis, not terribly unlike the state of the world at the turn of the century, when globalisation was blamed for instability and a need arose for a new architecture of global finance. At the time, specifically in 1999, the UN put forward the policy framework of global public goods (GPG) to “better manage” globalisation, international co-operation and improved global governance...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.