Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Dis-Chem is on the right path with transformation

The board needs to stand by its CEO on the recruitment of minorities

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 16:49

What a pity that almost three decades into an all-race democratic dispensation, in a country with a past as troubled as ours, sections of the population can bully the CEO of a publicly quoted company to withdraw a statement on an important principle of racial justice.

Around mid-September, Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman issued a memo to its staff. In a nutshell, this advised them how badly they — or maybe management specifically — were doing in answering to SA’s transformation imperative.  Put differently, in a black African majority country, blacks and the black African majority were hopelessly underrepresented at certain levels in the company...

BL Premium

