Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
An industry that had sensed the financial crisis is showing no fear of a downturn, writes Thomas Black
More time requested to explain forensic report on the deal that allegedly benefits three senior officials
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
Food, clothing and liquor reports strong profit, but off a low base, and the market isn’t impressed with high operating costs, rising debt and sluggish revenue growth
Creecy says SA has unique green hydrogen technology that can help Europe reduce its reliance on Russian gas, but it needs to act fast
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
What a pity that almost three decades into an all-race democratic dispensation, in a country with a past as troubled as ours, sections of the population can bully the CEO of a publicly quoted company to withdraw a statement on an important principle of racial justice.
Around mid-September, Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman issued a memo to its staff. In a nutshell, this advised them how badly they — or maybe management specifically — were doing in answering to SA’s transformation imperative. Put differently, in a black African majority country, blacks and the black African majority were hopelessly underrepresented at certain levels in the company...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JOHN DLUDLU: Dis-Chem is on the right path with transformation
The board needs to stand by its CEO on the recruitment of minorities
