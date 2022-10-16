Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Factions have not only destroyed the party but also many capable leaders
Union leaders say members will continue on picket line unless Transnet returns with a better offer
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Heightened inflation and rising interest rates continue to weigh on disposable incomes, says economist
Group agrees to sell its Russian classifieds businesses and operations for almost R45bn
Chinese leader vows at opening of Communist party congress to secure hold over Taiwan and pursue ‘technology self-reliance’
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
The $50m action epic The Woman King, directed by African American Gina Prince-Bythewood and filmed in Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal — recounts the tale of the all-women regiment of Agojie warriors from the Dahomey kingdom in 1823.
The film has taken in $65m in its first three weeks of release, with black moviegoers accounting for 59% of the audience. It is expected eventually to gross more the $100m. The Woman King has inevitably elicited comparisons with Marvel’s $1bn-grossing largely black cast, Afro-futuristic Black Panther. That film’s Dora Milaje female warriors were modelled on Dahomey’s Agojie...
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The Woman King: a compelling tale of black sisterhood
Film director Gina Prince-Bythewood was determined to bring a classic of African female heroism to a global audience
