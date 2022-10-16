×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The Woman King: a compelling tale of black sisterhood

Film director Gina Prince-Bythewood was determined to bring a classic of African female heroism to a global audience

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 18:34 Adekeye Adebajo

The $50m action epic The Woman King, directed by African American Gina Prince-Bythewood and filmed in Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal — recounts the tale of the all-women regiment of Agojie warriors from the Dahomey kingdom in 1823.

The film has taken in $65m in its first three weeks of release, with black moviegoers accounting for 59% of the audience. It is expected eventually to gross more the $100m. The Woman King has inevitably elicited comparisons with Marvel’s $1bn-grossing largely black cast, Afro-futuristic Black Panther. That film’s Dora Milaje female warriors were modelled on Dahomey’s Agojie...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.