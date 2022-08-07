ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigerian songstress speaks truth to power

JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
Policies are wedded to a double fiction, that paid work will soon be available to those who seek it and the work will bring security and comfort
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
This week will also see the launch of a new plan to fix potholes on the country’s roads
The airline has been in business rescue since July 2021
Mining output and manufacturing data will provide insight on underlying health of the economy’s production side
In June 2021, 90% of Lytton’s structures burned down, a day after the village recorded Canada’s hottest-ever temperature
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
The vehicle is available in a single model boasting top features, enhanced mechanicals and a refined drive
Nigerian songstress Asa (real name Bukola Elemide), recently caused a stir by singing — in a long, black dress, appearing to mourn the demise of her nation — her hit song Fire on the Mountain to Nigerian leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, at an event in the presidential villa in Abuja. Social media was abuzz with praise for the 39-year old artist’s courage in speaking truth to power.
Asa was born in Paris of Nigerian parents, Akin and Arsah, who were studying cinematography. She returned to Nigeria with them in 1984 at the age of two, where she attended primary and secondary school. She dropped out of Lagos State University after six months to pursue her musical passion...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigerian songstress speaks truth to power
Asa believes strongly in education as a liberating force
Nigerian songstress Asa (real name Bukola Elemide), recently caused a stir by singing — in a long, black dress, appearing to mourn the demise of her nation — her hit song Fire on the Mountain to Nigerian leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, at an event in the presidential villa in Abuja. Social media was abuzz with praise for the 39-year old artist’s courage in speaking truth to power.
Asa was born in Paris of Nigerian parents, Akin and Arsah, who were studying cinematography. She returned to Nigeria with them in 1984 at the age of two, where she attended primary and secondary school. She dropped out of Lagos State University after six months to pursue her musical passion...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.