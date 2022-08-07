×

Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigerian songstress speaks truth to power

Asa believes strongly in education as a liberating force

BL Premium
07 August 2022 - 16:43 Adekeye Adebajo

Nigerian songstress Asa (real name Bukola Elemide), recently caused a stir by singing — in a long, black dress, appearing to mourn the demise of her nation — her hit song Fire on the Mountain to Nigerian leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari, at an event in the presidential villa in Abuja. Social media was abuzz with praise for the 39-year old artist’s courage in speaking truth to power.  

Asa was born in Paris of Nigerian parents, Akin and Arsah, who were studying cinematography. She returned to Nigeria with them in 1984 at the age of two, where she attended primary and secondary school. She dropped out of Lagos State University after six months to pursue her musical passion...

