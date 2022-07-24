×

Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: AU fails to achieve 20-20 vision despite milestone anniversary

24 July 2022 - 17:07

The AU was born in Durban 20 years ago this month. Led by Thabo Mbeki, African leaders seemed determined to promote economic and political integration and democratic governance as part of an African renaissance.

Unlike the Organisation of African Unity, the AU allowed for interference in the internal affairs of its members to stem instability and sanction unconstitutional changes of government, though autocrats have continued to rig electoral outcomes. The continental body has launched praiseworthy military stabilisation missions in Burundi, Darfur and Somalia. ..

