Nigerian scholar-diplomat Ejeviome Eloho Otobo died recently in New York at the age of 70. He had retired in 2013 as deputy director of the UN Peacebuilding Support Office after a distinguished career in public service.
Before joining the UN he had worked in the Nigerian foreign service. Eloho obtained his master’s degree in public administration at Harvard’s John F Kennedy School of Government in Massachusetts, having earlier obtained his bachelor’s degree in sociology at the University of Lagos...
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Farewell to a pan-African peacebuilder and perennial optimist
Nigerian scholar-diplomat Ejeviome Eloho Otobo was deputy director of the UN Peacebuilding Support Office
