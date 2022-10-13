×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: SA overlooked at Washington meetings — and that may be a good thing

Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 19:36

Summing up what happens at the annual meetings that took place in Washington DC this week, one chief economist described them as being “like a geekier Davos”.

It was certainly geekier, with hundreds of economists among those in the city for the IMF and World Bank Group annual meetings, and a series of “Analytical Corner” seminars on the programme, which brought the experts together to discuss the latest research on the big macroeconomic issues worrying the world’s policymakers...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.