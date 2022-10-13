Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Policymakers dwelt instead on the troubles of the richest countries, and the poorest
President should respond to parliament on what he intends doing about the state capture inquiry recommendations
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Business Day TV talks to Dale Hutcheson from ABSA Asset Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Summing up what happens at the annual meetings that took place in Washington DC this week, one chief economist described them as being “like a geekier Davos”.
It was certainly geekier, with hundreds of economists among those in the city for the IMF and World Bank Group annual meetings, and a series of “Analytical Corner” seminars on the programme, which brought the experts together to discuss the latest research on the big macroeconomic issues worrying the world’s policymakers...
HILARY JOFFE: SA overlooked at Washington meetings — and that may be a good thing
