JONATHAN COOK: Bonuses and burdens of being a boss

Rising global recession fears suggest any gains are likely to be limited in the shorter term
The Reserve Bank did the right thing by hiking rates steeply
Earlier the KwaZulu Natal premier, a key ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, also lost an attempt to be re-elected chair of the province
ANC president and incoming provincial leader paper over delegates’ animosity for final speech
Full trial in SA’s second-largest corporate scandal expected in early 2023
Increasing taxes in an already high tax society will slow economic growth and worsen sustainability
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine warns that a weekend missile strike by Russian forces on Odesa underlined the risks to deliveries
Authorities undecided on November tournament amid China’s zero tolerance Covid-19 policy
Futuristic Hyundai workhorse carries up to 900kg of cargo
This is the fourth coaching letter in a series offered as part of my regular column. It responds to real questions managers in small or medium enterprises have asked me. Company and individual information has been disguised and sometimes blended with others to be relevant to more people.
In previous columns I described taking a first management role and then moving into more strategic responsibility for a function. Now we look at taking full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for a business unit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JONATHAN COOK: Bonuses and burdens of being a boss
Taking a management role will offer a chance to develop greater self-reliance and heightened judgment
This is the fourth coaching letter in a series offered as part of my regular column. It responds to real questions managers in small or medium enterprises have asked me. Company and individual information has been disguised and sometimes blended with others to be relevant to more people.
In previous columns I described taking a first management role and then moving into more strategic responsibility for a function. Now we look at taking full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for a business unit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.