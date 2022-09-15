×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

BRIAN KANTOR: The day the market stopped fighting the Fed

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 11:00

The financial markets’ reaction to the US consumer inflation news of September 13 provides an extreme example of how surprising news plays in the day-to-day movements of share prices, interest and exchange rates.

The key global equity benchmark, the S&P 500, lost almost 5% of its opening value after the announcement that inflation was slightly higher than expected in August. This implies that the US Federal Reserve, which sets short-term interest rates, will be more aggressive in its anti-inflationary resolve, making a recession inevitable and more severe...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.