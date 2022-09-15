The expectation of weaker demand and a strong dollar before another rate increase balances supply worries
Opposition parties need to abandon petty politics and strengthen the stability and effectiveness of existing coalitions
The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in extensive infrastructural damage
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
Unki Mines has asked the high court to intervene in a bid by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority to seize $24m in a dispute over royalties
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
A spokesperson says the IMF will brief Zambia's creditors on economic forecasts and policies, and denies a debt-to-exports ratio target is ‘arbitrary’
England were lucky to take on the most inexperienced batting line-up in living memory
Petrol-powered vehicles still rule the roost at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
The financial markets’ reaction to the US consumer inflation news of September 13 provides an extreme example of how surprising news plays in the day-to-day movements of share prices, interest and exchange rates.
The key global equity benchmark, the S&P 500, lost almost 5% of its opening value after the announcement that inflation was slightly higher than expected in August. This implies that the US Federal Reserve, which sets short-term interest rates, will be more aggressive in its anti-inflationary resolve, making a recession inevitable and more severe...
BRIAN KANTOR: The day the market stopped fighting the Fed
