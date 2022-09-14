Banking stocks hit hardest with the sectoral index falling to the lowest since mid-July, while resources remain in deep correction territory
The lender would do well to harness innovation and digitalisation if it wants to avoid being swamped by neobanking
The official opposition has accused the public enterprises minister and Eskom CEO of being responsible for the longstanding energy crisis
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Subdued sales in SA and kiln shutdown in Zimbabwe offset by robust demand in Rwanda
Department of public enterprises will assess if the proposed investor is credible, and whether the offer makes commercial sense, Melanchton Makobe says
Loose coalition including far-right Sweden Democrats wins thin three-seat majority
England were lucky to take on the most inexperienced batting line-up in living memory
The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history
Capitec continues to attract and retain customers but it remains to be seen how much longer they are prepared to put up with the interminable queues at its ATMs.
With more neobanks entering the SA market, more options are becoming available and frustrated Capitec account holders might be tempted to fly the coop...
GUGU LOURIE: Capitec must forsake its queues
