Study reveals that depressed people devote a larger proportion of their money to sustainable assets
Tightening race gives incumbent Jair Bolsonaro more grounds to claim vote rigging
RAF argues that it isn’t an insurance company and that the audit opinion is incorrectly based on those accounting standards
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
But judge denies the billionaire’s request to delay the trial over his attempt to abandon $44bn deal
Michael Avery talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Kevin Lings, Izak Odendaal and Busi Mavuso
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
‘The main gain has been the strengthening of our sovereignty, and this is the inevitable result of what is happening now. This will ultimately strengthen our country from within’
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
The names touted as possible replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his legacy
Brazil’s presidential election campaign is in full swing after officially kicking off on August 16, pitting leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against right-wing incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.
Lula is the clear favourite to win. As the first round of the vote on October 2 approaches, the former president leads voting intention by about nine points. Neither Lula nor Bolsonaro looks likely to get enough ballots to win outright, though, so both candidates will face off in a run-off election on October 30. An average of all polls now has Lula leading that race with a 12-point advantage over the president...
IAN BREMMER: Brazil’s democracy on the ballot in presidential election
A stronger-than-expected recovery has helped incumbent Jair Bolsonaro narrow the gap with rival Lula
