Opinion / Columnists

IAN BREMMER: Brazil’s democracy on the ballot in presidential election

A stronger-than-expected recovery has helped incumbent Jair Bolsonaro narrow the gap with rival Lula

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 18:26

Brazil’s presidential election campaign is in full swing after officially kicking off on August 16, pitting leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva against right-wing incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula is the clear favourite to win. As the first round of the vote on October 2 approaches, the former president leads voting intention by about nine points. Neither Lula nor Bolsonaro looks likely to get enough ballots to win outright, though, so both candidates will face off in a run-off election on October 30. An average of all polls now has Lula leading that race with a 12-point advantage over the president...

BL Premium

