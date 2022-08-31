Russia has halted supplies via main pipeline to Europe for three days of maintenance amid doubts it will be switched back on
It was announced on the social media sites of the Gauteng community safety department last week that Gauteng police had raided several inner-city buildings, including “the Florence Nightingale, a hijacked building belonging to the Hellen [sic] Suzman Foundation”, and that “about 80 people were arrested and taken to Hillbrow Police Station for screening by SAPS and home affairs”.
I am tempted to be facetious about receiving this news given that the foundation owns no property — not even its own office premises — but given what seems a frightening number of social media users who took this as confirmation of the foundation’s nefarious agendas, I shan’t do so. Those posts have since been taken down and an apology made by the department on the foundation’s Facebook page “for the misrepresentation on the matter and the inconvenience this post has caused”...
NICOLE FRITZ: Sticks and stones may break your bones — and so can social media
It was announced on the social media sites of the Gauteng community safety department last week that Gauteng police had raided several inner-city buildings, including "the Florence Nightingale, a hijacked building belonging to the Hellen [sic] Suzman Foundation", and that "about 80 people were arrested and taken to Hillbrow Police Station for screening by SAPS and home affairs".
I am tempted to be facetious about receiving this news given that the foundation owns no property — not even its own office premises — but given what seems a frightening number of social media users who took this as confirmation of the foundation's nefarious agendas, I shan't do so. Those posts have since been taken down and an apology made by the department on the foundation's Facebook page "for the misrepresentation on the matter and the inconvenience this post has caused"...
