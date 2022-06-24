Zimbabweans face a stark choice: start from zero in a broken country or live undocumented in SA

Three Zimbabweans who held Zimbabwean exemption permits (ZEPs), which the SA government has now scrapped, share their anxiety and anguish as they face deportation, uprooting their lives and children and starting all over again in Zimbabwe, or continuing to live here as undocumented migrants.

Shepherd Muroyiwa is one of about 178,000 Zimbabweans affected by the cabinet decision not to renew the ZEP, which expired in December 2021. ZEP holders were given until the end of December 2022 to legalise their status in the country by other means. For most this is not possible.

Muroyiwa runs a market in Parow, Cape Town, that sells fresh produce popular with immigrants — spinach, covo, rape, pumpkin leaves, okra, Mazoe orange crush concentrate, kapenta fish and mopani worms.

“There are no other people [here] selling what I specialise in. Moving to Zimbabwe would mean the death of my family’s livelihood,” says Muroyiwa. “It is like walking into darkness. We don’t know how we will survive.”

Muroyiwa started his business in 2009.

“We are only filling the gap and augmenting the SA economy. We can’t be accused of taking business from the citizens … There is empty space [a stall] right next to me. Why are they [South Africans] not taking it?

“If a South African takes over my business, to whom he is going to sell? As immigrants we have common foods we eat, and we sell to each other,” he says.

A preschool principal, who has been living in SA for 13 years and asked not to be identified, says she had hoped to get a waiver. A waiver allows the department of home affairs to disregard certain requirements for permission to stay, such as when an employer can prove they advertised for a job but no South Africans qualified.

She applied for a waiver from home affairs in December, but she has never even received a response. She followed up in February but was told she cannot start a new permit application until she gets a response.

She is anxious. She has copies of rejected waivers other Zimbabweans had received.

Relocating, she says, would be starting from zero.

“If we sell our belongings, it’s not going to be purchased for the actual value,” she says.

“My 12-year-old child speaks English and Afrikaans only. How is she going to be integrated in Zimbabwean government schools? … Children who have already moved to Zimbabwe are stressed. The adjustment is going to be huge.”