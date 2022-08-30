The health of China’s economy is also high on the list of investors’ concerns
French firms’ planned investments in SA are being held up by visa delays
The former president has to pay back taxpayers’ money spent on upgrades to his homestead in Nkandla
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Under a new Texas law state agencies must divest from financial companies boycotting fossil fuel stocks
Growth in total credit has reached the peak at the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
A VAT hike in the interim budget and income tax raises are sufficient reforms to qualify, strategist says
His win percentage stands at 57, which places him close to Springbok rugby’s underachieving coaches
Twenty-five percent of SA’s population still live in these dumping grounds, but they are surplus people about whom we know very little
If the newly appointed National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council is to be effective, there are three principles that must guide its work and the conduct of its members. They are high standards of personal conduct (the so-called Caesar’s wife principle), transparency and openness, and independence.
Advisory bodies are a common feature of governance globally. Besides offering expert advice to governments, they can promote public confidence in government decisions, specifically how they are made. They can also play an important advocacy role, including acting as a bridge, where necessary, between the public and the government. In addition, depending on their role and legislative foundations, they can assist parliament in holding the government to account by providing the legislature with the necessary insights and evidence...
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Graftbusters need to tell us what they intend to do and how
The first task of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council must be to set out publicly the key principles guiding it
