×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

DESNÉ MASIE: The realities of climate change hit home in Britain

Whereas before the British would cheer this kind of weather as ‘glorious’, it has now become ‘ominous’

BL Premium
14 August 2022 - 16:03

While the Tory leadership contest between foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak drags on, something more important than the next prime minister of the UK is plaguing my mind.‘’

I’m writing this from a sweltering London. It is 31°C again today. It has been above 30°C for the past five days, and in July the mercury hit 38°C for two days running. From the window of my flat on the 11th floor I have spectacular views of the City of London to the east and of Hampstead Heath to the west. The sky is blue and cloudless, the air dry and still. But it is eerily quiet for a Sunday morning; the blazing heat has driven even mad dogs and Englishmen out of the midday sun...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.