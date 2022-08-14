Concerns that the Fed will have to wrestle with elevated inflation for a long time slowed this week’s rally
While the Tory leadership contest between foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak drags on, something more important than the next prime minister of the UK is plaguing my mind.‘’
I’m writing this from a sweltering London. It is 31°C again today. It has been above 30°C for the past five days, and in July the mercury hit 38°C for two days running. From the window of my flat on the 11th floor I have spectacular views of the City of London to the east and of Hampstead Heath to the west. The sky is blue and cloudless, the air dry and still. But it is eerily quiet for a Sunday morning; the blazing heat has driven even mad dogs and Englishmen out of the midday sun...
DESNÉ MASIE: The realities of climate change hit home in Britain
Whereas before the British would cheer this kind of weather as ‘glorious’, it has now become ‘ominous’
