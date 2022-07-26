Russia, a key energy supplier to Europe, cut gas supply through major pipeline Nord Stream 1 to 20% capacity
Adam blames Eve who in turn blames the snake. Bill Clinton points his finger at the camera saying “I did not have sexual relations with that woman”. Hansie Cronje distances himself by saying “the devil made me do it.” The blame game is an innate ability for homo sapiens.
When I was in primary school, my friends and I were playing rugby one afternoon when a man from a house across the street walked up to the playing field and furiously demanded to know which of us had thrown a brick through his living-room window. In choir-like precision, “it wasn’t me” rang out across the field. One of my friends blamed the brick. It was a hilarious excuse and I remember it to this day...
JOHAN STEYN: Humans are criminally liable for AI’s mistakes
Blaming AI is like a murderer blaming the gun for his crime; humans make things and we use those things to harm others
