Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Tour de France has a dark and glorious history B L Premium

There was plenty of space in the Team Barloworld accommodation when I arrived on July 24 to cover the final few stages of the 2008 Tour de France. There were only four riders left of the nine who had started in Brest, four of them retiring due to crashes, one marched out of the race because he had been caught doping.

I arrived in St Etienne a few minutes before the end of the 18th stage to greet Robbie Hunter, John Lee Augustyn, Chris Froome and Giampaolo Cheula — two South African, one Kenyan-British-South African and an Italian...