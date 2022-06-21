JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: State must sort the bikinis from the heart pills to beat goods flow disruptions
Understanding what is crucial for citizens’ wellbeing and what not will point the way
21 June 2022 - 16:36
After the numerous disruptions to the effective functioning of the SA economy in recent years, the government should by now have sought to better understand the risks.
Specifically, it is important for any country to have a clear picture of which imports, when disrupted, would threaten the wellbeing of its citizens. Interruptions to imports of festive decorations, toys or bikinis may irritate citizens but do not have the same effect as the sudden absence of medicines and other life-saving goods...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now