DAVID SHAPIRO: Pearls of wisdom in books that have stood the test of time
09 June 2022 - 16:07
In the long-running BBC radio programme Desert Island Discs, guests are asked to name eight books or recordings they would rescue if they were cast away on a desert island. Last month, I faced a real-life Desert Island Disc quandary when I moved to a smaller home.
I had long given up my CD collection, preferring instead to stream music on Spotify, but confronted with the need to condense a collection of books that I had amassed over 50 years, deciding what to save was akin to asking me what part of my past I wanted to erase...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now