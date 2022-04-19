Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Sanity is restored as February retail sales figures return to normal Stats SA numbers are devoid of favourable base effects due to the absence of strict lockdowns B L Premium

As expected, Stats SA’s February retail sales figures exhibited a more “normal” pattern, devoid of favourable base effects due to the absence of strict lockdowns for the comparable period.

This has been a long time coming, as many of the previous months’ figures were so severely distorted by base effects that they were often impossible to interpret...