Retail trade posts negative for the first time in five months
The retail industry was expected to have benefited from a reduction in pandemic-induced disruptions
13 April 2022 - 15:34
After a positive January, SA retail trade retreated in February, posting negative growth.
Stats SA said on Wednesday that SA retail trade fell by 0.9% from a year earlier in February, mainly dragged lower by general dealers and lower sales of hardware, paint and glass...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now