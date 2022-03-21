Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Helping one another restore health to our sickly economy B L Premium

Two years ago I wrote in this column that the entrepreneurial priority then was to save as many livelihoods as we could. “Many small businesses and gig workers face ruin in the coming weeks, with economic damage rivalling health threats, so our response should be as urgent as for the health threat.”

Predicting that the problem could last 18 months, I suggested some things we could do to keep people earning, “some of which we may want to continue after this tsunami of suffering is over”. As we emerge into what we hope will be a better environment for business, what should we keep doing to create jobs?..