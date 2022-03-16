PETER BRUCE: Zondo appointment a political stopgap measure before Maya takes the reins
Nomination by Cyril Ramaphosa was to avoid hard choice between the most deserving of chief justice candidates
16 March 2022 - 17:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of former deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as chief justice and head of the judiciary has been hailed widely. He is a solid figure, embedded deeply in our public consciousness after his extended leadership of the commission of inquiry into state capture that came to bear his name.
People think they know him and they like what they see. Astonishingly, the camera loves him. He is thoughtful, his manners are impeccable, he has a wry sense of humour and a seriously impressive memory. He will, we assume, make a fine chief justice. Well done Mr President, a good appointment at last...
