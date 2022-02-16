Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Government’s job should be to turn SA into a giant exporter B L Premium

I wish I lived in the same country as President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Both our countries have great potential and wonderful people. But in his country the government is charging ahead with progressive, finely-tuned policies that will transform us into a beacon for the mixed economy; a coherent state “crowding in” a dynamic private sector with which it is in close partnership and consensus...