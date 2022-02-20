GAVIN RICH: Etzebeth brings his baggage to Sharks
French club Toulon have hardly seen their expensive signing
20 February 2022 - 17:56
The Sharks pulled off a coup not only for themselves but SA rugby with the contracting of Eben Etzebeth, but they wouldn’t have appreciated the timing of what came next.
There is a reason that Toulon are so keen to offload the former Stormers player and it was underlined in bold emphasis a day after the Sharks’ announcement. After having sat out for three months with concussion, Etzebeth injured his ankle and will be sidelined for another month. The French club have hardly seen their expensive signing, and that will remain the case...
