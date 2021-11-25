Opinion / Columnists

NDINAVHUSHAVHELO RABALI: If history is a guide, here are dark clouds on the horizon

A hurricane of high inflation, rising interest rates and weak growth may be bearing down on emerging markets

25 November 2021 - 18:37 NDINAVHUSHAVHELO RABALI

“History may not always repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

Dark clouds are beginning to hover over emerging-market economies. If history is anything to go by, these economies are faced with disappointing economic growth and rising interest rates...

