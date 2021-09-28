Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: A winter of discontent is looming for the UK Shortages of gas and truck drivers stop the economy from returning to prepandemic levels B L Premium

As Britain approaches winter, it has to contend with much more than a potential increase in Covid-19 deaths, even though its population is now almost fully vaccinated. Two new threats are looming and both have the potential to disrupt the average Brit’s comfortable lifestyle in a way that was unimaginable even a few weeks ago.

The first is the widespread gas shortage. Britain’s natural gas fields have been in decline for more than 20 years, with little or no investment in new capacity. Roughly half of the UK’s natural gas requirement comes from indigenous supplies. It sources the rest from Norway, Qatar, Russia and a host of other countries...