YACOOB ABBA OMAR: 'New Washington Consensus' comes to town Still based on much of the old Bretton Woods principles, some might eye the Beijing Consensus as alternative

Given the loathing many on the left of SA politics feel towards the IMF, this year’s Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) annual lecture should be an interesting spectacle.

The timing could not have been better: the IMF is releasing R9-trillion in emergency funding to help countries recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, of which SA will receive R65bn...