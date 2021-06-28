Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Investments express parts of our identity Frequent traders might receive good value for the wealth they sacrifice BL PREMIUM

From What Investors Really Want by Meir Statman:

Investments are like jobs, and their benefits extend beyond money. Investments express parts of our identity, whether that of trader, a gold accumulator, or a fan of hedge funds. Investments are a game to many of us ... [and] we are willing to pay money to play the game ... in trading commissions, mutual fund fees, and software that promises to tell us where the stock market is headed. ..