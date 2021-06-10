ISAAH MHLANGA: The new energy reform takes us into a better, hopeful era
Ramaphosa’s bold announcement reinforces the shift to major structural reform
10 June 2021 - 16:52
In the midst of despair about the slow pace of structural economic reforms, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the biggest regulatory reform in the energy sector, increasing the National Energy Regulator of SA’s licensing threshold for embedded generation projects from 1MW to 100MW.
This is 10 times more than the 10MW the minerals resources and energy department had initially proposed and double the 50MW organised business and labour requested. It is bold and decisive and should be applauded. ..
