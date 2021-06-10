National low-carbon economy Ambitious new emissions targets to change SA energy plan Climate commission to push for higher reduction goals BL PREMIUM

The presidential climate commission is to recommend that SA adopt more ambitious emissions reduction targets than the government has proposed, which would entail changes to the country’s energy plan and a quicker phase-out of coal-fired power.

The commission was established in September last year to co-ordinate the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy and build consensus among social partners for a “just transition”. It is chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa with former cabinet minister Valli Moosa as his deputy...