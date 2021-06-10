low-carbon economy
Ambitious new emissions targets to change SA energy plan
Climate commission to push for higher reduction goals
10 June 2021 - 05:10
The presidential climate commission is to recommend that SA adopt more ambitious emissions reduction targets than the government has proposed, which would entail changes to the country’s energy plan and a quicker phase-out of coal-fired power.
The commission was established in September last year to co-ordinate the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy and build consensus among social partners for a “just transition”. It is chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa with former cabinet minister Valli Moosa as his deputy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now