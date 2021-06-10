Carol Paton Editor at large
National

low-carbon economy

Ambitious new emissions targets to change SA energy plan

Climate commission to push for higher reduction goals

10 June 2021 - 05:10 Carol Paton

The presidential climate commission is to recommend that SA adopt more ambitious emissions reduction targets than the government has proposed, which would entail changes to the country’s energy plan and a quicker phase-out of coal-fired power.

The commission was established in September last year to co-ordinate the country’s transition to a low-carbon economy and build consensus among social partners for a “just transition”. It is chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa with former cabinet minister Valli Moosa as his deputy...

