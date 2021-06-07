Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Corruption and decay are enervating but our skies are clear and open Our crises are about relationships, beliefs and expectations, not the monstrous zero-sum game of civil war with drones buzzing overhead BL PREMIUM

The blackouts are back. Johannesburg would be going down the drain if it had any water in its pipes. Zweli Mkhize has clearly subcontracted the writing of his resignation letter to whoever fixes the nation’s potholes. And yet this week it’s all felt bizarrely reassuring to me.

It felt that way because late last week I read a New York Times piece about a report by the UN, focusing on a certain incident that took place during Libya’s civil war in 2019...