National State and miners close in on 'game-changing' minerals plan Strategy will boost spending on exploration, department of mineral resources & energy says

SA is weeks away from a mineral exploration plan formulated by the state and mining companies to lure fresh investment in the mining industry, delegates said at a Canadian conference.

SA accounts for less than 1% of international expenditure on mineral exploration and the plan will grow that by five times in coming years, guided by milestones and definite measurements, department of mineral resources & energy director-general Thabo Mokoena said...