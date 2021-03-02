State and miners close in on ‘game-changing’ minerals plan
Strategy will boost spending on exploration, department of mineral resources & energy says
02 March 2021 - 20:14
SA is weeks away from a mineral exploration plan formulated by the state and mining companies to lure fresh investment in the mining industry, delegates said at a Canadian conference.
SA accounts for less than 1% of international expenditure on mineral exploration and the plan will grow that by five times in coming years, guided by milestones and definite measurements, department of mineral resources & energy director-general Thabo Mokoena said...
