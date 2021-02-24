National Minerals department backlog of rights transfers a big worry About half of rights transfers and renewals remain bogged down in red tape as the mining industry clamours for urgency in bureaucratic processes BL PREMIUM

The department of mineral resources and energy’s backlog of 5,326 unprocessed prospecting and mining rights is an indication of the deep problems within the department, officials have said.

The highest percentage of backlogs lies with ministerial approvals for the transfer of mineral rights and renewal of rights, with 59% and 47%, respectively, of these applications lodged since 2004 yet to be finalised...