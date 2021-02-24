Minerals department backlog of rights transfers a big worry
About half of rights transfers and renewals remain bogged down in red tape as the mining industry clamours for urgency in bureaucratic processes
24 February 2021 - 19:14
The department of mineral resources and energy’s backlog of 5,326 unprocessed prospecting and mining rights is an indication of the deep problems within the department, officials have said.
The highest percentage of backlogs lies with ministerial approvals for the transfer of mineral rights and renewal of rights, with 59% and 47%, respectively, of these applications lodged since 2004 yet to be finalised...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now