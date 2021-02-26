Companies / Mining CASH TRANSFER Anglo applauds Tito Mboweni’s exchange control reforms BL PREMIUM

Anglo American is able to start using $5.6bn (R84.2bn) that was tied up in SA by unpopular regulations as the country starts moving towards a more modern and investor-friendly regime to allow the easier transfer of cash to other countries.

Anglo has historically been unable to fully tap into this enormous pool of money for international growth projects because of exchange controls and the tight restrictions around moving money offshore...