CASH TRANSFER
Anglo applauds Tito Mboweni’s exchange control reforms
26 February 2021 - 05:10
Anglo American is able to start using $5.6bn (R84.2bn) that was tied up in SA by unpopular regulations as the country starts moving towards a more modern and investor-friendly regime to allow the easier transfer of cash to other countries.
Anglo has historically been unable to fully tap into this enormous pool of money for international growth projects because of exchange controls and the tight restrictions around moving money offshore...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now