CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa finally dips into his political capital After years of talking about trade-offs, some bold action has taken place

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fiddled with social compacting too long, so finance minister Tito Mboweni has stepped in and done it for him.

After years of talking about trade-offs but not doing them, some big trade-offs are suddenly done: the budget pencilled in a 0% cost of living increase for public servants for the next three years and did not increase social grants in real terms. ..