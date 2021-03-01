CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa finally dips into his political capital
After years of talking about trade-offs, some bold action has taken place
01 March 2021 - 17:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa has fiddled with social compacting too long, so finance minister Tito Mboweni has stepped in and done it for him.
After years of talking about trade-offs but not doing them, some big trade-offs are suddenly done: the budget pencilled in a 0% cost of living increase for public servants for the next three years and did not increase social grants in real terms. ..
