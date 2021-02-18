STEPHEN CRANSTON: To manage or multi-manage, that is the question
Some say the latter promises more consistent returns, others that it is all a random process
18 February 2021 - 17:21
SA was an early adopter of multi-management, from the formation of Investment Solutions (now Alexander Forbes Investment) nearly 25 years ago. This is the discipline of combining investment managers into a single packaged product.
As Riccardo Fontanella, the head of technical marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments, puts it, multi-management promises to deliver smoother, more consistent returns. He argues that benefiting from the expertise of several complementary asset managers can be another valuable means of fortifying a portfolio, keeping the risk of drastic changes in investment performance at a minimum...
